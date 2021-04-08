UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Supply To US Last Contracted RD-180 Engines For Atlas V Rockets In 2021

Daniyal Sohail 11 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:40 AM

Russia to Supply to US Last Contracted RD-180 Engines for Atlas V Rockets in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The last batch of Russia's RD-180 rocket engines under the current contract will be delivered to the United States this year, Igor Arbuzov, director general of NPO Energomash, a subsidiary of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"These engines are ready, but the coronavirus pandemic does not allow us to take them to the US. We will supply them this year. They are the last under the current contract," Arbuzov said.

Related Topics

Russia United States NPO Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

6 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

6 hours ago

Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

4 hours ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.