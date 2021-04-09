UrduPoint.com
Russian Actress To Be Sent To ISS Via Ultra-Fast 3-Hour Route To Produce Movie - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:19 PM

All the coming manned launches to the International Space Station (ISS) will take place according to an ultra-fast three-hour scheme, including the flight of an actress and a movie director for shooting the first-ever feature movie in space slated for October, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Friday

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) All the coming manned launches to the International Space Station (ISS) will take place according to an ultra-fast three-hour scheme, including the flight of an actress and a movie director for shooting the first-ever feature movie in space slated for October, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Friday.

"Basically, we plan [to conduct] all the nearest missions according to a short two-turn scheme. This will be a three-hour scheme [in October]," Rogozin told reporters.

Last November, Roscosmos and Russia's Channel One unveiled their plan to produce a feature movie in space, which is expected to be dubbed Challenge. The organizers announced a competition for the lead role.

In March, they selected 20 finalists, one of whom will be sent to the ISS in October. The movie director, Klim Shipenko, will also fly to the ISS.

