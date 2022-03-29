Russian Digital Development Ministry Advises Mobile Operators to Abandon Unlimited Tariffs

The Russian digital development ministry recommended that mobile operators should exclude unlimited traffic usage plan from their offerings to communication networks subscribers and to limit the amount of traffic consumed under other tariff plans amid Western sanctions on telecom equipment, according to a letter to operators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Russian digital development ministry recommended that mobile operators should exclude unlimited traffic usage plan from their offerings to communication networks subscribers and to limit the amount of traffic consumed under other tariff plans amid Western sanctions on telecom equipment, according to a letter to operators.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik, was addressed to such mobile operators as Rostelecom, MegaFon, VEON (the owner of Beeline), MTS and Tele2 Russia.

"In the current climate, we recommend to balance the volume of traffic consumed by mobile subscribers under tariff plans, including by considering a reasonable reduction in such volumes. To eliminate unlimited consumption of traffic by mobile network subscribers, including by restricting unlimited tariff plans," the letter reads.

According to the document, the recommendation is to ensure the stable functioning of Russia's communication infrastructure and a more uniform load distribution on communication networks.

At the same time, the ministry stressed the need to find a balance in maintaining and developing mobile networks in the context of external sanctions and reduced availability of foreign equipment.

"We are taking measures for the reasonable consumption of traffic while maintaining the quality and availability of basic digital services," the ministry said on Telegram.

According to the ministry, MegaFon called the recommendation "rational and timely", given difficulties with the equipment supplies, which can lead to a decrease in the quality of communication services. MTS said that the measures will ensure operators with the necessary safety margin even if mobile internet consumption increases dramatically.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend or downsize operations in the country.