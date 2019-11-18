UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Says Recalling Draft Law On Major IT Firms To Add Amendments

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:33 PM

Russian Lawmaker Says Recalling Draft Law on Major IT Firms to Add Amendments

Russian lawmaker Anton Gorelkin told Sputnik on Monday he had withdrawn his draft law on foreign shareholders of major IT companies to add amendments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russian lawmaker Anton Gorelkin told Sputnik on Monday he had withdrawn his draft law on foreign shareholders of major IT companies to add amendments.

"I have decided to use the recall mechanism to rework it as it will undergo significant changes," Gorelkin, a member of the ruling United Russia party, said.

According to the lawmaker, his decision is not linked to the changes in the corporate governance structure of Russia's top technology company Yandex, announced earlier in the day. Under a proposed change that has yet to be approved by Yandex shareholders, a Public Interest Foundation (PIF) will be set up. PIF will receive a "golden share" and have a say in certain major deals of the company.

"This project is not about any one company. Today's decision by Yandex is a pleasant surprise. I think Yandex' actions and my draft law are both steps in the same direction but they are not connected," the lawmaker said.

Meanwhile, Yandex told Sputnik it supported Gorelkin's decision to recall the draft law.

"We support the idea to withdraw the draft law and believe that its aims can be achieved via methods that are less painful for the internet industry," the company said.

The law, which was introduced in the lower house of the Russian parliament in July, suggested that foreign investors could hold no more than 20 percent in companies that are vital to Russia's information infrastructure.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Russia Parliament Company Same July Gold Industry Share Top PICIC Investment Fund

Recent Stories

I'm not liberal-corrupt and nor hypocrite, says Bi ..

8 minutes ago

PTCL & WWF-Pakistan conduct Spellathon in less-pri ..

21 minutes ago

"Azadi March was Opposition parties'organized circ ..

27 minutes ago

British Lord backs Kashmiris' rights

31 minutes ago

Nigeria's ruling party wins election in key oil st ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs govt not to sell Pakistan St ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.