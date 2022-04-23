Russian Progress MS-18 Spacecraft to Prevent ISS Collision With Space Debris - Roscosmos

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Russian cargo spacecraft Progress MS-18 will prevent the International Space Station (ISS) from colliding with space debris, the Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"Roscosmos will ensure that the ISS dodges space debris. The engines of the Progress MS-18 ship will be turned on at 16:25 Moscow time (13:25 GMT) and will provide an impetus to the station, allowing to increase its altitude up to 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles). After maneuvering the station's lower altitude will amount to 413.91 kilometers, the highest to 437.54 (kilometers)," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The Russian segment of the ISS will ensure the adjustment of the station's orbit, which on average is conducted 11 times throughout a year, the agency said, adding that the adjustments are necessary, in particular, for the ISS to evade space debris.

"After the flights of American shuttles and European AVT (Automated Transfer Vehicles) were terminated, the Russian engines became the sole regular tool for maintaining the station's altitude," Roscosmos added.

The Russian engines also sustain the ISS orientation in space and unload the gyrodynes of the US segment.

