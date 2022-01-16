MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor told Facebook's parent company Meta to restore access to the page of the state delegation to the nuclear arms control talks in Vienna after it was taken down on Sunday.

"Roskomnadzor sent a letter to the US company Meta Platforms on January 16...

telling it to immediately lift all restrictions on the official page of the Russian delegation to Vienna negotiations on military security and arms control and explain their reasoning," it said in a statement.

The page, affiliated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, was blocked for allegedly publishing illegal content. Roskomnadzor said Meta's decision broke fundamental rules of free access to information and called it an act of censorship.