Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Scrambles to Make Jet Engine Parts

KIRZHACH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Russian space agency Roscosmos' rocket engine maker Energomash is ready to produce jet engine parts, the head of Roscosmos said on Sunday.

"We are ready to start producing components for jet engines at NPO Energomash," Dmitry Rogozin said at an event in Kirzhach, a town northeast of Moscow.

Rogozin added that Roscosmos' spacecraft manufacturer RKS was getting ready to take up avionics production.

Roscosmos-affiliated firms are expanding their product range after Russia's cooperation with the West was scaled back amid sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine.