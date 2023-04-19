Russian State-Owned Companies to Switch to Domestic Software by 2025 - Digital Minister

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media has proposed a regulation that would oblige all Russian state-owned companies to fully switch to domestic software by 2025, Maksut Shadayev, the ministry's head, said on Wednesday

"In relation to advanced software products we can issue this regulation for our state-owned companies, and the criteria would be quite clear, that is, a 100% switch by 2025 ... The software products are in general quite good, and we have competitive brands in many areas. That is why we think that we could push the demand even higher if we introduced this specific regulation," Shadayev said during a meeting with the Software Developers' Association "Domestic Software.

"

The official added that state-owned companies already have quite strict regulations regarding domestic software. Seventy percent of all their software and hardware-software solution costs must be spent on domestic products. Therefore, the minister believes that an even stricter requirement of 100% can be introduced where good, advanced and commercially viable software products are concerned.