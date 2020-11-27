UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Watchdog Tells Google To Hide Ads Of Illegal Drug Websites From Search Results

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:06 PM

Russian Watchdog Tells Google to Hide Ads of Illegal Drug Websites From Search Results

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, IT and Mass Media, Roskomnadzor, ordered on Friday that Google remove from its search results ads of websites with content promoting illegal drugs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, IT and Mass Media, Roskomnadzor, ordered on Friday that Google remove from its search results ads of websites with content promoting illegal drugs.

"Roskomnadzor has asked Google to remove from the search results the advertisements of websites with narcotics-related content � both, in the .com and .ru domains," the watchdog said in a press release.

Access to internet resources promoting illegal drugs from the Google search results is now restricted, according to the press release.

Roskomnadzor also asked Google to check the correctness of its search engine's mechanisms of premoderation of contextual ads for Russian users.

The agency was informed about the ads of drug-promoting websites in Google search results by the Safe Internet League, a Russian public organization tackling dangerous internet content.

Related Topics

Internet Google Russia Drugs Media From

Recent Stories

Over 5,000 vehicles used Dubai’s smart impound s ..

41 minutes ago

'Rugby saved my life', says referee Owens ahead of ..

18 seconds ago

Russian Olympic Committee Ready to Appeal WADA-RUS ..

20 seconds ago

Covid-19: Spread of virus is slowing

22 seconds ago

Macron, Interior Minister Talk Police Brutality Af ..

27 seconds ago

Liga clubs remember Maradona but try not to forget ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.