Russia's Internet Regulator Says Google May Face Revenue-Based Fines

Daniyal Sohail 31 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Google is set to face revenue-based fine for repeated failure to delete information prohibited in Russia, the head of Roskomnadzor Andrey Lipov said on Tuesday.

"This is a standard procedure: a violation is recorded, the violator is summoned, a protocol is drawn up, the protocol is sent to court, the court decides on the amount of the fine," Lipov told reporters on the sidelines of the Spectrum 2021 forum, commenting on Google's work in Russia. "In this case, this is a repeated violation ” it will be revenue-based fine."

Lipov also stated that Twitter has removed more than 90% of the prohibited information.

The official added that the Russian internet regulator is ready to meet with representatives of the social network as soon as work on the removal of prohibited information is completed.

Roskomnadzor in early October drew up a protocol against Facebook for repeated failure to delete information prohibited in Russia, that will be brought to court. The company may also face revenue-based fines.

The watchdog planned to draw up a protocol for a second offense in October for Google as well. It confirmed to Sputnik plans to bring Facebook and Google to justice under the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

