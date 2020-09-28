UrduPoint.com
Russia's Soyuz-2 Carrier With 22 Satellites Launched From Plesetsk Spaceport - Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with three Gonets-M communications satellites and 19 small satellites was launched on Monday from the Plesetsk spaceport in Russia's north, the Defense Ministry said.

"Soyuz-2.

1b carrier, carrying a bloc of Gonets-M satellites and secondary payload, comprised of 19 small satellites, was launched," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The launch was conducted at 2.20 p.m. Moscow time (11:20 GMT) from the Defense Ministry's Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk region, the statement read on.

At 2.30 p.m. Moscow time, the Fregat upper stage with the satellites separated from the carrier, the ministry went on to say.

