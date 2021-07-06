UrduPoint.com
Russia's Yandex To Partner With Grubhub, US Colleges On Robot Food Order Deliveries

Tue 06th July 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Russian tech company Yandex announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with the food delivery company Grubhub and select colleges in the United States to deploy autonomous delivery robots in areas that are accessible only by foot.

"We chose to partner with Grubhub for campus delivery because of Grubhub's unparalleled reach into college campuses across the United States, as well as the flexibility and strength of their ordering platform," Yandex Self-Driving Group head Dmitry Polishchuk said.

Polishchuk explained that Yandex seeks to deploy dozens of such robots and actively commercialize its self-driving technology in different markets across the world.

Yandex has said its robots can access areas that cars can not and are capable of operating in pedestrian and school campus areas that are usually inaccessible to delivery drivers. Users receive a notification on Grubhub's application when their meal approaching and are able to open the robot's hatch and claim the food by using the application.

The robots have been used commercially in Russia since 2020 to deliver orders from restaurants and grocery stores via Yandex's own platforms as well as to deliver orders from local restaurants in Ann Arbor, Michigan, since April.

