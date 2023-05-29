UrduPoint.com

S. Korean Foreign Ministry Calls On North Korea To Abandon Military Satellite Launch Plan

Daniyal Sohail Published May 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The South Korean Foreign Ministry slammed on Monday North Korea's plan to launch a reconnaissance satellite as a violation of the UN Security Council resolution and warned Pyongyang of possible negative consequences in case it goes ahead with the plan.

Earlier in the day, North Korea informed the International Maritime Organization about its intention to launch the satellite between May 31 and June 11 this year. Earlier in May, the state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that leader Kim Jong Un had inspected preparations for the launch of the country's first military reconnaissance satellite designed to deter the United States and South Korea.

"Our government has issued a stark warning on North Korea's announcement of an upcoming provocation that is threatening peace in the region, we urge (Pyongyang) to immediately abandon its illegal launch plan.

If North Korea carries out the launch, it will have to accept the price and the suffering that will follow," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the possible launch by North Korea would be a serious violation of the UN Security Council resolution, which prohibits any launches using ballistic missiles, and "an illegal act that cannot be justified under any pretext."

The South Korean National Security Council held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the possible launch by Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported. The council said it closely monitored the situation, according to the report.

In December 2022, at the Workers' Party plenum, Kim ordered the completion of the first reconnaissance satellite and the carrier rocket with a view to launching them in the near future. Pyongyang said the works were expected to be completed by April 2023.

