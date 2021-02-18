UrduPoint.com
Samsung Announces ‘Burque Corporation’ As An Authorised Distributor In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:57 AM

Samsung announces ‘Burque Corporation’ as an authorised Distributor in Pakistan

Samsung Electronics has appointed Burque Corporation as an authorised Distributor in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021) Samsung Electronics announces Burque Corporation as their new distributor for hand held devices, who will work alongside existing distributors.

Commenting on the partnership; Mr. Roy, Managing Director Samsung Electronics in Pakistan said, “We are excited to welcome and announce Burque Corporation as the new Samsung Distributor for Pakistan. This new business relationship will allow Samsung to expand sales and to reach out to Pakistani consumers in a more effective manner”. Mr. Umer Ghumman, Head of Business for Samsung Pakistan and Afghanistan, said, “We will work with all our distributors, including the newly appointed distributor, Burque Corporation to ensure that our Mobile Phones are available when and where consumers want to buy them.

With this extension in Samsung’s distribution network, Samsung will be able to further strengthen its market leadership across Pakistan".

Mr Yahya Chawla, CEO of Burque Corporation added, “It is a moment of great joy today for Burque Corporation to be joining hands with Samsung – a leading global brand. With almost 5 decades of experience in FMCG distribution and having a nationwide presence, Burque is very excited to support the vision of Samsung to serve Pakistani consumers with Samsung’s best-in-class smartphone products. We aim to swiftly become one of the most reliable distributor for in Pakistan, Insha'Allah.”

