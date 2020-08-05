UrduPoint.com
Samsung Galaxy Note 20: A New Note For Difficult Times

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:47 PM

Samsung Galaxy Note 20  and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have a phablet look—a feature that make them different from all other devices.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5, 2020) Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 has come out with an amazing design of 120Hz display that provides a smoother viewing experience to the users.

Samsung series with latest models including Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have phablet look—a feature that makes it distinctive among all its rivals.

Note 20 has a flat display while the Note 20 Ultra has an edge display.

Samsung is focused on meaningful innovations and on human experiences. The life and world have changed unexpectedly. So much has change now as we are facing so many challenges. But technology has empowered all the humans during these difficult times.

The size is credibly eye-catching and it has amazing in and out visibility.

