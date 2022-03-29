UrduPoint.com

Samsung Pakistan's Event In Karachi Is The Talk Of The Town

Published March 29, 2022

Samsung Pakistan's Event in Karachi is the Talk of the Town

A hint of the Samsung Experience was provided to attendees as they got up-close and personal with Samsung’s latest flagship device. The venue layout was carefully designed to showcase each of the four key features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra: Nightography, Performance, Productivity, and the S-Pen.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) Samsung Pakistan breathed life into the night with its epic event, hosted at Karachi's District 19 so users could experience the epic standard set by the new Galaxy S22 Ultra. Stunning performances by The Colony, Lenny Maseh and rising star Shae Gill stole the show.



Speeches highlighting Samsung Pakistan’s commitment to technological advancement and innovation were given by Mr. Roy, the Managing Director for Samsung Pakistan, Mr. Umer Ghumman, head of Samsung Pakistan’s smartphone business and Mr. Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement, who stressed on the economic advantages of Samsung’s local production initiatives.

The event was attended by numerous celebrities, socialites, influencers, and the like, making it a star-studded occasion.

Two-time YouTuber of the Year, Ducky Bhai, A-list actress Zara Noor Abbas, Feroze Khan, model and actress Merub Ali, are just a few names from the all-star guest list that was in attendance at the event.

For more information, visit www.samsung.com/pk

