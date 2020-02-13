Saudi Arabia ranks third in spread of 5G networks

Saudi Arabia ranks third globally and first in the Middle East, Europe and North Africa (EUMENA) region in terms of fifth generation (5G) networks spreading over 30 cities with setting up of more than 5,797 towers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia ranks third globally and first in the middle East, Europe and North Africa (EUMENA) region in terms of fifth generation (5G) networks spreading over 30 cities with setting up of more than 5,797 towers.

This reflects the great development achieved by the Kingdom's communications and information technology sector in boosting the digital transformation to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology strove to bring the 5G technology to the Kingdom and thus making it one of the pioneering countries to launch this service in the Middle East and North Africa region countries, Saudi Gazette reported.

The Kingdom launched commercial service of 5G during the second half of 2019, after its participation in the meetings of the International Telecommunication Union and the 3GPP standardization organization to ensure support for the 5G technology for available frequency bands in the Kingdom in addition to the World Radio Conference 2019 (WRC-19).

The 5G technology of mobile networks has brought about a qualitative leap in the services provided and is a major possibility for modern applications including smart cities, digital homes, connected vehicles and many other applications of internet of Things (IoT) technology with different requirements.

The 5G technology characteristics is to provide unprecedented speeds in the world of mobile networks, exceeding the speed of data to 10 times the reality of the fourth generation networks, and providing very short response time for immediate applications, along with the ability to use a huge number of devices.

At the same time, it provides many applications that cannot be got through 4g networks.

During the last Haj season, the ministry deployed, through 5G technology, applications that rely on this technology to serve Haj and Umrah pilgrims.