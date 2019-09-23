See more, Do more with Infinix Hot 8 high-end features!!!

After successfully launching the Smart 3+ and S4, Smartphone brand Infinix is back again with another powerful and a more technologically advanced smartphone, Infinix Hot 8.Hot 8 is the latest addition to the popular Hot series and has a lot of exciting features up its sleeves for the users

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019) After successfully launching the Smart 3+ and S4, Smartphone brand Infinix is back again with another powerful and a more technologically advanced smartphone, Infinix Hot 8.Hot 8 is the latest addition to the popular Hot series and has a lot of exciting features up its sleeves for the users.This new addition is powered by a 5000mAhbig battery, on its front rests a big 6.6”beautiful waterdropnotch display and on the back, it houses a triple rear camera setup. Name it and you will find it all in thisFeatureistic smartphone.

Infinix Hot 8 is powered by a 5000mAh battery which means you can now go days without charging your phone. Watch endless TV shows orplayyour favorite games without worrying about charging your phone. Making things more exciting for you, Hot 8 supports2A fast charging technology so that you can charge the massive battery without wasting your precious time. A big battery supported by fast charging technology is truly a blessing.

On the front, Hot 8featuresa big6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display making it a complete stunner in terms of look. The phone’s screen is just incredible and it makes working on ita phenomenal experience. Its extra-large screen matches with its sleek body and hence makes the phone comfortable to hold in hands.

With the waterdrop notch on the top, you get a screen-to-body ratio of 90%, isn’t that great??

Infinix Hot 8 houses triple rear camera (13MP+2MP+QVGA) and a single 8MP front camera. The AI feature on HOT 8 adjusts the camera parameters according to the conditions around the users so that they can capture photos more conveniently. With Hot 8 in hands, users can also enjoy low light shooting without compromising on the image quality.

Apart from the above mentioned features, Hot 8 comes with a finger print sensor and Face unlock feature for enhanced security. In terms of Operating System, the phone is equipped with latest Android 9.0. The phone features latest speakers optimized by Dirac Stereo Widening Technology to deliver exceptional sound to its users.

For those who are looking for a phone that does not cost them a fortune and captures brilliant quality photos, this phone is an ideal bargain. Packed with high-end features, Infinix Hot 8 is certainly a great option for all those who want to See more and Do more on their smartphones.

Infinix Hot 8(2GB+32GB) is expected to come within the price range of 15,000 PKR-20,000 PKR. Infinix Hot 8(4GB+64GB) is expected to be within price range of 20,000 PKR-25,000 PKR and HOT 8 Lite is expected to have a price range of 10,000PKR-15,000PKR.