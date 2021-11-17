South Korea is concerned about Russia's anti-satellite missile test and urges international efforts to use outer space in a peaceful and sustainable manner, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) South Korea is concerned about Russia's anti-satellite missile test and urges international efforts to use outer space in a peaceful and sustainable manner, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We express concerns over the November 15 anti-satellite test and especially over the fact that a large number of orbital debris pieces were generated as a result of the same test," the foreign ministry was quoted by Yonhap as saying.

The foreign ministry called on all countries to use outer space in a peaceful and sustainable way through responsible acts and to cooperate in developing related international norms, according to Yonhap.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Russia had successfully tested the anti-satellite missile system and hit the inactive Russian Tselina-D spacecraft. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday that the debris of the old satellite resulting from the test did not pose any threat to space activities.