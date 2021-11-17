UrduPoint.com

South Korea Concerned About Russia's Anti-Satellite Missile Test - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 03:27 PM

South Korea Concerned About Russia's Anti-Satellite Missile Test - Foreign Ministry

South Korea is concerned about Russia's anti-satellite missile test and urges international efforts to use outer space in a peaceful and sustainable manner, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) South Korea is concerned about Russia's anti-satellite missile test and urges international efforts to use outer space in a peaceful and sustainable manner, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We express concerns over the November 15 anti-satellite test and especially over the fact that a large number of orbital debris pieces were generated as a result of the same test," the foreign ministry was quoted by Yonhap as saying.

The foreign ministry called on all countries to use outer space in a peaceful and sustainable way through responsible acts and to cooperate in developing related international norms, according to Yonhap.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Russia had successfully tested the anti-satellite missile system and hit the inactive Russian Tselina-D spacecraft. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday that the debris of the old satellite resulting from the test did not pose any threat to space activities.

Related Topics

Russia Same South Korea North Korea November All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP ..

Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP's Haryana govt

12 minutes ago
 Warsaw Says Targeted by Cyberattack From Belarus i ..

Warsaw Says Targeted by Cyberattack From Belarus in Summer

6 minutes ago
 UAE announces 74 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries ..

UAE announces 74 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries, and no death in last 24 hour ..

18 minutes ago
 Singapore's NODX grows by 17.9 pct in October

Singapore's NODX grows by 17.9 pct in October

6 minutes ago
 About 60 pct S.Korean adults see low possibility t ..

About 60 pct S.Korean adults see low possibility to go up social ladder: survey

6 minutes ago
 Mexico to expand COVID-19 vaccination to older ado ..

Mexico to expand COVID-19 vaccination to older adolescents without comorbidities ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.