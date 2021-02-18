UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea To Pour $605Mln In Cybersecurity By 2023 - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:23 PM

South Korea to Pour $605Mln in Cybersecurity by 2023 - Reports

South Korea will spend 670 billion won ($605 million) by 2023 to ratchet up cybersecurity, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Information and Communications Technology Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) South Korea will spend 670 billion won ($605 million) by 2023 to ratchet up cybersecurity, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Information and Communications Technology Ministry.

The ministry aims to create infrastructure to promptly respond to growing cybersecurity threats.

To this end, it will cooperate with major cloud and data-center companies to monitor threats in real time in contrast to the current reliance on individual reports.

Businesses will be swiftly alerted about looming threats and receive security patches.

In addition, the ministry will extend monitoring for cyberthreats to new areas, including social networks, online education and digital healthcare.

According to the news agency, all these measures are meant to help the country move from the 15th to the fifth place in the global cybersecurity index by 2023.

Related Topics

Technology Education South Korea All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Quake injures more than 30 in southwest Iran

59 seconds ago

Williams exits in tears as Osaka halts record bid

1 minute ago

Hong Kong fast-tracks approval for China's Sinovac ..

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Says Plans to Meet With Medvedev During ..

1 minute ago

Why the world is watching Australia's tussle with ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open schedule - Day 12

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.