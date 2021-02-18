South Korea to Pour $605Mln in Cybersecurity by 2023 - Reports

South Korea will spend 670 billion won ($605 million) by 2023 to ratchet up cybersecurity, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Information and Communications Technology Ministry

The ministry aims to create infrastructure to promptly respond to growing cybersecurity threats.

To this end, it will cooperate with major cloud and data-center companies to monitor threats in real time in contrast to the current reliance on individual reports.

Businesses will be swiftly alerted about looming threats and receive security patches.

In addition, the ministry will extend monitoring for cyberthreats to new areas, including social networks, online education and digital healthcare.

According to the news agency, all these measures are meant to help the country move from the 15th to the fifth place in the global cybersecurity index by 2023.