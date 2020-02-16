UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Reschedules Sunday Starlink Satellite Launch - Company

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:30 AM

SpaceX Reschedules Sunday Starlink Satellite Launch - Company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The SpaceX aerospace company says it is postponing the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with 60 Starlink satellites until Monday.

"Standing down from tomorrow's [Sunday] Starlink launch; team is taking a closer look at a second stage valve component. Now targeting Monday, February 17," SpaceX said on Twitter.

The Starlink network includes more than 200 satellites, with up to 22 launches planned this year to form a constellation of hundreds of satellites, which are intended to create a global broadband internet network.

SpaceX successfully launched 60 Starlink satellites into orbit, using a Falcon 9 rocket, at the end of last month, which was the fourth Starlink launch overall.

Related Topics

Internet Twitter Company SpaceX February From Satellites

Recent Stories

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

6 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

6 hours ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

6 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

6 hours ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

6 hours ago

Chairman Senate grieved over sad demise of Naeem u ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.