Spanish Police Say Detained 25 People on Suspicion of Committing Internet Fraud

Spain's National Police Corps said on Wednesday it had conducted two large-scale operations in Barcelona, during which 25 people were detained on suspicion of committing internet fraud

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Spain's National Police Corps said on Wednesday it had conducted two large-scale operations in Barcelona, during which 25 people were detained on suspicion of committing internet fraud.

As many as 69 people became victims of credit card fraud, police said.

One of the groups operating in the city of Mataro was sending out letters on behalf of banks asking customers to visit a fake bank website and enter their access password. Police said fraudsters stole 48,000 euros ($54,000).

The other group of 15 people, including 12 minors, was operating in Maresme and Valles Oriental areas. They used phishing and carding fraud techniques to access credit card details and buy electronic devices.