Stand Out from the Crowd with the HUAWEI Y7p - The Power of Pro Cameras in Your Hands

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th February, 2020) We all want smartphones that look good, work well and pretty much get things done, right? Well how about if you can get all that plus a little more on the side, wouldn’t that be amazing? The latest addition to HUAWEI Y Series, HUAWEI Y7p is all that and a bag of crisps. This beauty is just about the right phone to have for the right price, certainly value for money. The device is packed witha 48MP AI triple-camera, a 6.39-inch Punch FullView Display, stunning colour design, a massive battery for prolonged use, Kirin 710F Octa-core processor for an enhanced smartphone performance and many more features. This cool smartphone which is launching real soon for pre-orders on 06th March is surely not to be missed.

Revolutionary Entry-Level 48MP AI Triple-Camera

Capturing images or recording videos with the HUAWEI Y7p in Super High Resolution is just one click away! The phone comes with a rear AI triple-camera, which consists of a 48MP main camera with an f/1.8 wide-aperture lens that makes capturing wide frame-like moments (images and videos) in HiRes possible. An 8MP Super Wide Angle camera for scenic landscape shots and wide-angle video recording plus a 2MP Depth Assist camera for stimulating realistic shallow depth-of-field effects that are main for any breath-taking portraits.

Exquisite and Aesthetic Design

The HUAWEI Y7p comes with a large and beautiful 6.39-inch Punch FullView Display that has thinner bezels1 at the top, left and right sides. The thinner bezels mean more screen and more viewing space. The 19.5:9 display supports HD+ resolution of 1560x720, with vivid clear clarity. Playing your favourite game or watching your most-liked show would be even more enjoyable!

When you look good, you feel good as well.

HUAWEI Y7p is coming in two variant colours, Midnight Black and Aurora Blue that brings about a holographic effect.

*1 Compared to HUAWEI Y7 2019

Boosted Smartphone Performance

We all need a smartphone that can offer us convenience in everything we pretty much ask for. Whether corporate work or personal use, we need a smartphone that will deliver powerful, rapid and uninterrupted performance – all of which can be achieved from the Y7p as it is powered by Kirin 710F, a 12nm SoC with an integrated Octa-Core processor which runs on the intelligent EMUI9.1.

Additionally, the battery of this device will have you covered if you are always out and about. Packed with a large 4000mAh (typical value) long-lasting battery, HUAWEI Y7p provides up to two-day battery life. It also supports AI power saving technology to offer power management for various scenarios and fix abnormal battery drain issues, which immensely improves battery life.

The HUAWEI Y7p comes with a 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage with an additional slot for external memory (micro SD) of up to 512GB.

Pre-installed with HUAWEI AppGallery

At the core of HUAWEI Y7p are Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which include a range of essential smartphone features including the Huawei AppGallery, an app marketplace from which users can easily download apps.

An entry-level smartphone with amazing, cool and powerful features. Starting from its rear AI triple-camera to its trendy design, strong performance and smart user experience, this smartphone is surely one to lookout for.