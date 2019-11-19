UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg Says NATO To Recognize Space As New Operational Domain

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

November, 2019) NATO will recognize space as its official operational domain, but it will not deploy weapons there, the alliance chief, Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) NATO will recognize space as its official operational domain, but it will not deploy weapons there, the alliance chief, Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

"Tomorrow we will take another important step. I expect ministers will recognize space as an operational domain alongside air, land, sea and cyber," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The alliance chief added that "NATO has no intention to put weapons in space."

