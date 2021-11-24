Stunning Photography is What You Get with the realme GT Master Edition

Bring Out your Inner Photographer with realme GT Master Edition

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021) The realme GT Master Edition is available in 128GB and 256GB versions starting from PKR 66,999/-. Get yours now from the nearest smartphone shop or buy online on Daraz or Saamaan.pk

After making an indelible mark on Pakistan’s 5G smartphone market, the realme GT Master Edition has won accolades and praises all around. From technology reviewers to consumers, the realme GT Master Edition is a sure winner - heralded as the Smartphone of the Year, a must-have for gamers and photographers alike.

The smartphone has broken all 5G records on Daraz during the 11.11 Salebration being the top 5G smartphone of choice. Its design is a sure head turner with Naoto Fukasawa’s genius stroke in the Voyager Grey, inspired by a travel suitcase and presented in the industry’s first concave vegan leather.

The realme GT Master Edition has also amazed photographers with its 64MP Street Photography Camera – that adds a touch of storytelling never seen before. realme delivered the experience to a few of its #shotonrealme ambassadors all over Pakistan and the results were not just stunning, but showed the photographic prowess of the realme GT Master Edition first-hand.

A Camera that Makes the Streets Come Alive

The 64MP Street Photography Camera on the realme GT Master Edition makes the streets come alive. Be it grayscale or a burst of colours, the camera captures ecstatic imagery and brings a side of Pakistan never experienced before. The #shotonrealme ambassadors indulged in masterful photography of sights and sounds across Pakistan and the results are breath-taking.

From historic corridors to new-age cafes, from the bazars of Lahore to the colourful frescoes of Rawalpindi’s masjids and the all-time indulgence with nature – the realme GT Master Edition is perfect for all scenes and scenarios.

The realme GT Master Edition is available in 128GB and 256GB with prices starting from PKR 66,999/- in offline channels. The smartphone can also be ordered from Daraz and Saamaan.pk.