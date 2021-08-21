TECNO launches its most anticipated Phantom X in Pakistan

TECNO Mobile Pakistan has started pre-booking for its premium smartphone device, Phantom X exclusively on Saamaan.pk. All the customers who prebook the phone will get free Gimbal with it this offer will remain valid from 17th August till 20th August

Lahore TECNO Mobile has launched its first premium borderless phone, Phantom X in the Pakistani market. The phone is priced at PKR 69,999 for customers and shall only be available on Saamaan.pk for sale.

Phantom X was the most anticipated flagship phone of the year.

It is equipped with a big 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED Borderless Screen, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, a massive 8+256GB storage, 4700mAh battery, and a 33W fast charger. Phantom X is an aesthetically designed device becoming the industry's top flagship design with Ultra-Thin In-display Fingerprint, double-curved 3D glass integrated body, AG process, 3D depth of field textured light effect, and much more.

Moreover, Phantom X comes with strong camera features.

The Front Camera comes with two lenses a 48MP main lens and an 8MP wide-angle lens to enhance selfie portraits. The Rear Camera comes with a triple camera setup where the main lens is the 50MP Ultra-Clear lens.

The 13MP wide-angle lens and the 8MP macro lens complete the triple camera setup of the new device.

The phone also supports HiOS 7.6, which adds multiple other options for a great smartphone experience.



There were pre-bookings for the Phantom X exclusively on Saamaan.pk where hundreds of devices were booked within no time. Pre-bookings were valid from 17th August till 20th August and all the customers who pre-booked will get free Gimbal too.



Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Pakistan expressed his joy on this occasion

“Phantom X is TECNO’s first-ever premium phone and we are overjoyed to introduce it to our Pakistani consumers.

This borderless phone with an artistic look for the body is a great seller globally and we have high hopes for the response we shall be receiving from Pakistan. Phantom X is our initiative to provide a premium flagship phone to our customers but still being economical at the same time.”

