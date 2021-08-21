UrduPoint.com

TECNO Launches Its Most Anticipated Phantom X In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 48 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:07 PM

TECNO launches its most anticipated Phantom X in Pakistan

TECNO Mobile Pakistan has started pre-booking for its premium smartphone device, Phantom X exclusively on Saamaan.pk. All the customers who prebook the phone will get free Gimbal with it this offer will remain valid from 17th August till 20th August

Lahore TECNO Mobile has launched its first premium borderless phone, Phantom X in the Pakistani market. The phone is priced at PKR 69,999 for customers and shall only be available on Saamaan.pk for sale.
Phantom X was the most anticipated flagship phone of the year.

It is equipped with a big 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED Borderless Screen, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, a massive 8+256GB storage, 4700mAh battery, and a 33W fast charger. Phantom X is an aesthetically designed device becoming the industry's top flagship design with Ultra-Thin In-display Fingerprint, double-curved 3D glass integrated body, AG process, 3D depth of field textured light effect, and much more.
Moreover, Phantom X comes with strong camera features.

The Front Camera comes with two lenses a 48MP main lens and an 8MP wide-angle lens to enhance selfie portraits. The Rear Camera comes with a triple camera setup where the main lens is the 50MP Ultra-Clear lens.

The 13MP wide-angle lens and the 8MP macro lens complete the triple camera setup of the new device.

The phone also supports HiOS 7.6, which adds multiple other options for a great smartphone experience.


There were pre-bookings for the Phantom X exclusively on Saamaan.pk where hundreds of devices were booked within no time. Pre-bookings were valid from 17th August till 20th August and all the customers who pre-booked will get free Gimbal too.


Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Pakistan expressed his joy on this occasion
“Phantom X is TECNO’s first-ever premium phone and we are overjoyed to introduce it to our Pakistani consumers.

This borderless phone with an artistic look for the body is a great seller globally and we have high hopes for the response we shall be receiving from Pakistan. Phantom X is our initiative to provide a premium flagship phone to our customers but still being economical at the same time.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Sale Same Pakistani Rupee August Market National University All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Babar Azam optimistic to meet targets in 2nd Test ..

Babar Azam optimistic to meet targets in 2nd Test match against Windies

10 minutes ago
 Our 'forest heroes' saving Green Pakistan: PM

Our 'forest heroes' saving Green Pakistan: PM

45 seconds ago
 Suspect secures bail in TikToker Ayesha Akram's ca ..

Suspect secures bail in TikToker Ayesha Akram's case at Minar-e-Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Fawad rules out change in PMDA draft on workers ..

Fawad rules out change in PMDA draft on workers rights, fake news

6 minutes ago
 Palau loses virus-free status with first Covid cas ..

Palau loses virus-free status with first Covid cases

6 minutes ago
 UVAS holds brainstorming session of dairy stakehol ..

UVAS holds brainstorming session of dairy stakeholders & farmers for Capacity Bu ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.