TECNO #ShowYourSpark Engages TikTokers And Hundreds Of Fans In An Interesting Dance Showoff

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 05:04 PM

TECNO has officially started its #ShowYourSpark TikTok campaign for the latest Spark 8C

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022) TECNO has officially started its #ShowYourSpark TikTok campaign for the latest Spark 8C. Many prominent TikTokers including Haris Ali and Hira khan were a part of this campaign, with hundreds of others dancing to the catchy beat. TikTok viewers are urged to share their own videos using this beat and get a chance to win a brand new Spark 8C smartphone.
TECNO Spark series has always been famous for its high-tech features on an affordable budget. The new Spark 8C comes with a 13MP Rear AI dual camera, 8MP Front Camera, 6.56” HD+ Dot Notch Display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 5000mAh Battery. Moreover, it is available in two variants 4+128GB (PKR 23,999) and 3+64GB (PKR 19,499).

The main highlight of the phone is its Expandable Memory. With the Memory Fusion Technology, the Spark 8C RAM can be increased by 3GB. Hence, the 4+128GB phone can be expanded to 7+128GB and the 3+64GB variant can be expanded to 6+64GB. Spark 8C comes in four stylish colors – Magnetic Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey.

This is not all, the new Spark 8C brings its users new innovative features such as Customized Beauty, Rear Camera decoration and Fingerprint sensor design, SOPLAY, other special audio features, and much more. Features like SOPLAY are an amazing addition for youngsters to help them produce their own unique music videos.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, shared his views

“This TikTok campaign is a unique interaction with our fans. We urge all youngsters to participate in this campaign and Show their Spark to the world. Spark 8C has successfully launched and is already being appreciated by the masses. We expect the same zeal for this TikTok activity as well.”

As many famous TikTokers are a part of this campaign, hundreds of more videos are coming from the local audience. The best ones will be shared and will get a chance to Win a new Spark 8C. SO hurry up and upload your own video to this catchy beat right now!

