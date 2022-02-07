UrduPoint.com

The Mind-Boggling Question: Kes Ka #WaqtHonayWalaHai

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 11:22 AM

The Mind-Boggling Question: Kes ka #WaqtHonayWalaHai

It has been more than 24 hours since #WaqtHonayWalaHai first hit our screens and got us thinking what is up with Ufone 4G? We all like a little mystery and Ufone 4G is definitely tickling the mystery bug inside all of us.

Everyone is busy solving the Big Question and trying to figure out what is Ufone 4G trying to hint in its new hashtag. For us, it is refreshing to see that Ufone 4G has once again united everyone.

Without a doubt, the hashtag Waqt Honay Wala Hai has everyone intrigued.

We know that Ufone 4G is committed to providing the best telecom services to Pakistanis.

So, is the new hashtag about empowering its customers with more than just ‘easy on the pocket’ talking minutes? If this is the case tell us where to sign up!

Ufone 4G has always been a customer-centric brand and they have proved this time and again through their highly competitive packages. We can say for sure that whatever the Pakistani telecom company is coming up with next is going to revolutionize Pakistan’s telecom industry.

All we can say for now is we’re at the edge of our seats waiting for Ufone 4G’s Big Bang!

