Three Days Left To Apply For Launchpad 14

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Three days left to apply for Launchpad 14

All the tech trailblazers who are capable of doing extraordinary things in sectors like e-commerce, EdTech, FinTech, IoT, Mobile, Hardware, and others can apply for the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s project Plan9 Launchpad Cycle 14, as deadline 3rd November 2019 is approaching

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2019) All the tech trailblazers who are capable of doing extraordinary things in sectors like e-commerce, EdTech, FinTech, IoT, Mobile, Hardware, and others can apply for the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s project Plan9 Launchpad Cycle 14, as deadline 3rd November 2019 is approaching.

With more than 180 startups graduated and 13 cycles later Plan9 incubator has built an impact with startups by raising more than $5.3m investment, creating more than 1200 plus jobs and $75mil accumulated evaluation of all the startups. With Launchpad 14 around the corner, the motto “MakeIdeasHappen” is being promoted rigorously for the ‘Futurepreneurs’ to take part in the Launchpad.


Launchpad takes place across three major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad along with Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala introduced as a station this year. It is open to all citizens who are able to meet the eligibility criteria. During six months’ incubation time, the selected startups will be given access to rudiments that fuels the growth of their business ideas. Services to the startups include legal, mentorship, business model trainings, networking opportunities, investment opportunities, work space, a stipend amount and much more.

