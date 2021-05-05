Trump Says 'Corrupt' Social Media Companies Must Pay Price After Facebook Upholds Ban

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "corrupt social media" firms must pay a political price for limiting free speech after Facebook's Oversight Board announced that it would uphold a ban on his account

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "corrupt social media" firms must pay a political price for limiting free speech after Facebook's Oversight board announced that it would uphold a ban on his account.

"The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process," Trump said.

Facebook's Oversight Board said in a statement on Wednesday that it would uphold the decision to ban Trump's account from its platform, but urged the company to re-evaluate its decision after six months.

"What Facebook, Twitter and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country," Trump said.

"Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before."

Facebook suspended Trump's account in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and later asked its independent Oversight Board to evaluate the decision.

The Big Tech companies' treatment of Trump and many of his supporters as well as others have raised major concerns about freedom of speech and expression in the United States and intensified calls to create alternative communications platforms to prevent censorship.