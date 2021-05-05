UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Corrupt' Social Media Companies Must Pay Price After Facebook Upholds Ban

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:21 PM

Trump Says 'Corrupt' Social Media Companies Must Pay Price After Facebook Upholds Ban

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "corrupt social media" firms must pay a political price for limiting free speech after Facebook's Oversight Board announced that it would uphold a ban on his account

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "corrupt social media" firms must pay a political price for limiting free speech after Facebook's Oversight board announced that it would uphold a ban on his account.

"The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process," Trump said.

Facebook's Oversight Board said in a statement on Wednesday that it would uphold the decision to ban Trump's account from its platform, but urged the company to re-evaluate its decision after six months.

"What Facebook, Twitter and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country," Trump said.

"Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before."

Facebook suspended Trump's account in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and later asked its independent Oversight Board to evaluate the decision.

The Big Tech companies' treatment of Trump and many of his supporters as well as others have raised major concerns about freedom of speech and expression in the United States and intensified calls to create alternative communications platforms to prevent censorship.

Related Topics

Google Social Media Facebook Twitter Company Trump Price United States January From

Recent Stories

Egypt and Turkey draw closer

3 minutes ago

Meeting held to review anti-dengue measures

3 minutes ago

Policy, administrative measures needed to raise st ..

3 minutes ago

Baghbanpura Bazaar sealed over violation of corona ..

3 minutes ago

66,335 senior citizens vaccinated

5 minutes ago

Japan Embassy condoles death of former Naval Chief ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.