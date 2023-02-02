UrduPoint.com

Turkey Launches Investigation Against Google Over Market Dominance - Competition Authority

Daniyal Sohail Published February 02, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Turkey's competition authority said on Thursday that it had launched a legal investigation against Google over its alleged abuse of dominance in the market in violation of the country's antitrust legislation

"It was decided to launch an investigation against the economic entity, consisting of Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google International LLC, Google Ireland Limited and Google Reklamcılık ve Pazarlama Ltd.

Sti.," the statement read, adding that a preliminary investigation over the company's alleged abuse of dominance in the market had been completed by the Turkish authorities.

In 2020, the Turkish competition regulator fined Google $25 million over abuse of its leading position on the market of search browsers after a year-long probe over the company's advertising algorithms, which allowed its search engine to display contextual ads on top of other search results.

