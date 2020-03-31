MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Two Galileo navigation satellites will be launched into space in December from the Kourou space center in French Guiana on a Russian Soyuz launch vehicle, instead of the Ariane 6 carrier rocket, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"It was decided to launch two Galileo satellites by the Soyuz-ST-B rocket from Kourou. The date is tentative - December 15, as it depends on the timing of the space center's opening after the coronavirus-related quarantine," the source said.