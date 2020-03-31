UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Galileo Satellites To Be Launched In Dec From Kourou On Russia's Soyuz - Source

Daniyal Sohail 59 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:20 AM

Two Galileo Satellites to Be Launched in Dec From Kourou on Russia's Soyuz - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Two Galileo navigation satellites will be launched into space in December from the Kourou space center in French Guiana on a Russian Soyuz launch vehicle, instead of the Ariane 6 carrier rocket, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"It was decided to launch two Galileo satellites by the Soyuz-ST-B rocket from Kourou. The date is tentative - December 15, as it depends on the timing of the space center's opening after the coronavirus-related quarantine," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle Kourou December From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

1 hour ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

1 hour ago

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

2 hours ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

2 hours ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.