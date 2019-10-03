Two Illegal Gateway Exchanges Raided in Peshawar and Multan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its ongoing efforts to curb the menace of illegal grey trafficking, carried out two successful raids in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Peshawar and Multan

The first raid was conducted in Peshawar by PTA Zonal office, Peshawar in close coordination with FIA, where one SIP server, a broadband connection, UPS and 4 batteries were confiscated. The second successful raid against gray traffickers was conducted in Multan.

4 Gateways, 2 laptops, 2 TP Link routers, 2 mobile devices, 2 internet devices and 220 SIMs were confiscated. One person was arrested on the spot. These successful raids against grey operators are testament to PTA’s continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts along with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.