UAE, 3 Other Nations Gain US Longbow Radar For Apache Helicopters - Lockheed Martin

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:37 AM

Four US partner nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), won approval to purchase the Longbow Fire Control Radar (FCR) system for their fleets of AH-64-E Apache helicopters, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Four US partner nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), won approval to purchase the Longbow Fire Control Radar (FCR) system for their fleets of AH-64-E Apache helicopters, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Friday.

"The addition of Morocco, the Netherlands and India Army expands the Longbow customer base to include 16 foreign militaries and 14 nations," the release said.

In addition, the UAE has been approved to purchase the system as the nation upgrades its Apache fleet to the AH-64-E model, the release also said.

The Longbow FCR allows aircrews to scan large areas at long ranges for threats and targets with a low probability of being detected, the release added.

The system is produced in a joint venture between Lockheed-Martin and Northrop Grumman, according to the release.

