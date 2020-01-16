UrduPoint.com
UN Space Office Commends Cooperation With Russia

The UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Chief of Committee for Policy and Legal Affairs Niklas Hedman in an interview with Sputnik has lauded the agency's cooperation with Russia, citing the joint organization of the 2018 conference on space policy as an example

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Chief of Committee for Policy and Legal Affairs Niklas Hedman in an interview with Sputnik has lauded the agency's cooperation with Russia, citing the joint organization of the 2018 conference on space policy as an example.

"Very good," Hedman said when asked a relevant question on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit, currently held in Abu Dhabi.

The official recalled that in September 2018, the pilot United Nations Conference on Space Law and Policy took place in Moscow, hosted by Russian space agency Roscosmos and co-organized by the Russian government.

"We brought a wide range of stakeholders, private sectors, governments, space agencies, to that conference to really discuss political issues, space debris monitoring and mitigation, safety and security of space operations," Hedman said.

The second such conference was hosted in 2019 by Turkey.

UNOOSA plans to hold a new event of such type in the fall of 2020, the official added and noted that the location was yet to be determined.

