UPDATE - Facebook Rebrands Under New Name 'Meta' - Zuckerberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that the parent company has adopted the new name "Meta."

"I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now 'Meta'," Zuckerberg said during a Facebook annual conference. "We're going to be Metaverse first not Facebook first."

The company's apps and their brands, including Facebook itself, will not be affected by this change, the CEO clarified.

Over time, users of Meta's apps will cease to depend on Facebook to use the services, according to Zuckerberg. The CEO envisions instead a sort of a digital universe that can be accessed by means of virtual reality glasses with different 3D spaces where people can socialize, learn or play, according to the Meta website.

"In the metaverse, you'll be able to do almost anything you can imagine ” get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create ” as well as completely new experiences that don't really fit how we think about computers or phones today," Zuckerberg wrote in a letter to users.

On top of that, Zuckerberg promises that residents of his metaverse will be able to travel virtually as a hologram without the need to commute to meet with friends or parents.