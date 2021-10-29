UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Facebook Rebrands Under New Name 'Meta' - Zuckerberg

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

UPDATE - Facebook Rebrands Under New Name 'Meta' - Zuckerberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that the parent company has adopted the new name "Meta."

"I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now 'Meta'," Zuckerberg said during a Facebook annual conference. "We're going to be Metaverse first not Facebook first."

The company's apps and their brands, including Facebook itself, will not be affected by this change, the CEO clarified.

Over time, users of Meta's apps will cease to depend on Facebook to use the services, according to Zuckerberg. The CEO envisions instead a sort of a digital universe that can be accessed by means of virtual reality glasses with different 3D spaces where people can socialize, learn or play, according to the Meta website.

"In the metaverse, you'll be able to do almost anything you can imagine ” get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create ” as well as completely new experiences that don't really fit how we think about computers or phones today," Zuckerberg wrote in a letter to users.

On top of that, Zuckerberg promises that residents of his metaverse will be able to travel virtually as a hologram without the need to commute to meet with friends or parents.

Related Topics

Facebook Company Mark Zuckerberg Family Top

Recent Stories

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq T ..

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq Thursday

51 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimahâ€™s economy set for healthy growth ..

Ras Al Khaimahâ€™s economy set for healthy growth post-pandemic

2 hours ago
 Moldova Signs Contract for Purchase of 1.5Mln Cubi ..

Moldova Signs Contract for Purchase of 1.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Ukraine's ..

10 minutes ago
 Microsoft Says to Help Train, Hire 250,000 to Fill ..

Microsoft Says to Help Train, Hire 250,000 to Fill Gap in US Cybersecurity Skill

10 minutes ago
 At least 1 protester killed by Sudan's military in ..

At least 1 protester killed by Sudan's military in capital: medics

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.