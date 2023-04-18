UrduPoint.com

US, Australia To Sign Enhanced Space Cooperation MOU This Week - Space Command Chief

Daniyal Sohail Published April 18, 2023 | 09:17 PM

The United States and Australia will sign an enhanced space cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) this week, US Space Command head Gen. James Dickinson said on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United States and Australia will sign an enhanced space cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) this week, US Space Command head Gen. James Dickinson said on Tuesday.

"We signed advanced space cooperation MOUs with the United Kingdom and Canada," Dickinson said.

"This week we'll sign one of those enhanced space cooperation MOUs with Australia, and we look forward to doing that."

The enhanced space cooperation MOU is a non-legally binding framework to deepen military ties in the space domain, according to the US Space Command.

Dickinson made an announcement during the annual 38th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

