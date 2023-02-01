UrduPoint.com

US, Indian Officials Agree To Expand Space, Defense Cooperation - White House

Daniyal Sohail Published February 01, 2023 | 07:30 AM

US, Indian Officials Agree to Expand Space, Defense Cooperation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Top US and Indian government officials during talks in Washington agreed to launch task forces to strengthen cooperation in a variety of areas including human spaceflight, weapons production, microchip supply chains, and rare earth development, the White House said in a statement.

The announcement came after the the inaugural meeting of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) launched by President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May of last year.

"The two sides discussed opportunities for greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, co-development and coproduction, and ways to deepen connectivity across our innovation ecosystems... They also identified the fields of biotechnology, advanced materials, and rare earth processing technology as areas for future cooperation," the release said on Tuesday.

The US and India, the release added, committed to developing a new bilateral Defense Industrial Cooperation Roadmap with an initial focus on exploring projects related to jet engines, munitions, and other systems.

In addition to boosting commercial space engagement, the two sides aim to build resilient semiconductor supply chains, according to the release, and supporting design and manufacturing of microchips in India.

"This task force will make recommendations... to further strengthen India's role within the global semiconductor value chain," the White House said.

The first meeting was led by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. They were joined by several senior diplomats and defense, commerce and science officials.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology Washington White House Narendra Modi May Commerce Government Top

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

8 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

7 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

7 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

8 hours ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

7 hours ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.