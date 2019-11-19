UrduPoint.com
US Must Impose Export Controls To Prevent Advanced Technology Reaching China - Senators

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

US Must Impose Export Controls to Prevent Advanced Technology Reaching China - Senators

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The US Commerce Department must implement existing legislation rigorously to crack down on the sale of sensitive and militarily applicable technology to China and other strategic competitor nations, two senators said in a bipartisan letter on Monday.

"[T]he Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is engaging in a rapid military buildup," Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Schumer said in the letter.

"In order to surpass US military capabilities, the CCP's strategy is to steal as much American dual-use technology as it can get its hands on."

In their letter to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross the lawmakers demanded a review of the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA) to ensure it was being implemented rigorously to impose export controls on exports to China.

The Commerce Department has been slow to complete the series of critical export-control reviews mandated in ECRA, the senators wrote in their letter.

