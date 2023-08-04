Open Menu

US Names Astronauts Crew To Join International Space Station Operations In 2024 - NASA

Daniyal Sohail Published August 04, 2023 | 10:50 PM

NASA announced on Friday the four-person crew, including a Russian cosmonaut, to join the International Space Station (ISS) for a long duration mission next year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) NASA announced on Friday the four-person crew, including a Russian cosmonaut, to join the International Space Station (ISS) for a long duration mission next year.

"Four crew members now are assigned to launch on NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission for a long-duration stay aboard the ISS," the US space agency said in a press release.

The crew consists of NASA astronauts - commander Matthew Dominick, pilot Michael Barrett and mission specialist Jeanette Epps and Roscosmos cosmonaut and mission specialist Alexander Grebenkin, the release said.

The four will join Expedition 70 and 71 crew members aboard the ISS in early 2024 to conduct a wide-ranging set of operational and research activities, the release said.

This will be the first spaceflight for Dominick and Epps, but Barratt's third trip to the ISS, the release added.

Grebenkin, who graduated from Irkutsk High Military Aviation school in Russia, also is flying on his first mission, according to the release.

