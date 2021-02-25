UrduPoint.com
US 'Not Situated To Stop' $500Bln Per Year Loss Of Tech To Enemies - Security Chief

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:00 AM

US 'Not Situated to Stop' $500Bln Per Year Loss of Tech to Enemies - Security Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The US government does not yet have the capabilities to stop the massive, continuing loss of advanced technologies worth between $200 billion to $500 billion a year to adversary nations, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Director Bill Lietzau said.

"We are not situated to stop the $200 billion to $500 billion hemorrhaging of technologies today and we've got to up our game and that's a priority," Lietzau told a podcast hosted by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance on Wednesday.

The US government, Congress and counterintelligence and other law enforcement agencies had all failed to pay sufficient attention in the past to the threat of industrial and technological espionage stealing the country's most advanced technologies and capabilities, Lietzau cautioned.

"We have given a little bit of short shrift to the industrial security aspect: That is the crown jewels where our adversaries are focused," he said.

The DCSA needed to be able to look at the overall threat picture better to be able to focus its efforts on screening people posing potential security problems, Lietzau added.

