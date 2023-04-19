US Space Command Chief Acknowledges Cooperation With Russia Over Time

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United States and Russia have watched both their space programs grow together throughout the years and today are still cooperating, US Space Command Commander General James Dickinson told Sputnik.

"We actually have a long track record of cooperation with the Russians...

we've watched both of our space programs grow together over the years," Dickinson said on the margins of the annual 38th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

Dickinson said there are cosmonauts and astronauts now on the International Space Station (ISS), and pointed out that American astronauts landed in Kazakhstan, while Russian cosmonauts have launched from Cape Canaveral.

"So I think there is cooperation there," Dickinson said.