UrduPoint.com

US Space Force At Vandenberg Base Remotely Terminated Launch Of Alpha Rocket

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:00 PM

US Space Force at Vandenberg Base Remotely Terminated Launch of Alpha Rocket

The US Space Force at the Vandenberg base in California said on Friday that it remotely terminated the launch of the Alpha rocket of the US company Firefly Aerospace, which was launched from Vandenberg at 02:59 GMT and exploded 2.5 minutes later

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The US Space Force at the Vandenberg base in California said on Friday that it remotely terminated the launch of the Alpha rocket of the US company Firefly Aerospace, which was launched from Vandenberg at 02:59 GMT and exploded 2.5 minutes later.

"Space Launch Delta 30 terminated the Firefly Aerospace Inc.

, Alpha rocket over the Pacific Ocean at 7:01 p.m. Pacific Time after a successful lift off at 6:59 p.m. Pacific Time from Space Launch Complex-2 at Vandenberg SFB Sept. 2.There were no injuries associated with the anomaly ... As a result there may be debris in the local area. A team of investigators has determined that any debris from the rocket should be considered unsafe," the

Related Topics

Company May From P

Recent Stories

Ten brick kilns sealed in Sargodha

Ten brick kilns sealed in Sargodha

1 minute ago
 Taliban Claim UK, Germany Assured Group of Boostin ..

Taliban Claim UK, Germany Assured Group of Boosting Humanitarian Aid to Afghanis ..

14 minutes ago
 Tokayev Believes Weapons Left in Afghanistan After ..

Tokayev Believes Weapons Left in Afghanistan After US Withdrawal Create Risks

14 minutes ago
 PM endorses China's innovative Juncao technology t ..

PM endorses China's innovative Juncao technology to address challenges of food s ..

25 minutes ago
 Putin Says Absence of Russian-Japanese Peace Treat ..

Putin Says Absence of Russian-Japanese Peace Treaty Is 'Nonsense'

25 minutes ago
 Sci-fi blockbuster 'Dune' brings stars to Venice

Sci-fi blockbuster 'Dune' brings stars to Venice

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.