US Space Force at Vandenberg Base Remotely Terminated Launch of Alpha Rocket

The US Space Force at the Vandenberg base in California said on Friday that it remotely terminated the launch of the Alpha rocket of the US company Firefly Aerospace, which was launched from Vandenberg at 02:59 GMT and exploded 2.5 minutes later

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The US Space Force at the Vandenberg base in California said on Friday that it remotely terminated the launch of the Alpha rocket of the US company Firefly Aerospace, which was launched from Vandenberg at 02:59 GMT and exploded 2.5 minutes later.

"Space Launch Delta 30 terminated the Firefly Aerospace Inc.

, Alpha rocket over the Pacific Ocean at 7:01 p.m. Pacific Time after a successful lift off at 6:59 p.m. Pacific Time from Space Launch Complex-2 at Vandenberg SFB Sept. 2.There were no injuries associated with the anomaly ... As a result there may be debris in the local area. A team of investigators has determined that any debris from the rocket should be considered unsafe," the