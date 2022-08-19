UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the

‘Role of Religion in Building an Animal Welfare Society’

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -19th Aug, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Brook Pakistan jointly organized a consultative meeting on the ‘Role of Religion in Building an Animal Welfare Society’ here in the Falettis Hotel Lahore on Thursday.

Member Provincial Assembly Ms Ayesha Iqbal, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Honorary Secretary (SPCA) Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Advocacy Manager Brook Pakistan Syed Naeem Abbas, Animal Rights Activists Ms Ayeza Haider & Ms Aniza Khan and a large number of UVAS Faculty members, religious scholars, officials from Livestock Department, SPCA, Brook Pakistan and NGO`s were present in the meeting.

While addressing the audience, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS clinics and labs provide treatment and disease diagnostic facilities to livestock farming community for the welfare of animals to save their life from deadly diseases. He also mentioned hundreds of Pets lover getting maximum benefits in terms of their pets and birds treatment on daily basis and said veterinarian purely working for the noble cause. He said UVAS recently added animal rights course in the curriculum of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM). Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said UVAS veterinarians always follow protocols of humane handling during animal treatment and he condemned all ambiguities associated like brutally treated animals during surgery, clinical test and Artificial Insemination.

He spoke about the history of UVAS and initiatives taken by SPCA in the recent years for the prevention of cruelty to animals and conducted different trainings and workshops related to stray dog birth control through surgical neutering and rabies vaccination etc.

Earlier, Shariah Advisor Ever Fresh Farm Mufti Asad Mahmood delivered an informative lecture on the occasion. He spoke the participants about various aspects of deen-e-islam for the welfare of animals related source of shariah, purpose and responsibility of life, Allah happiness, importance of fulfilling the rights of animals, fare treatment and rewards, benefit of feeding animals, animal welfare with respect to slaughtering, feeds, health, dehorning, milking and avoid beating and Dr Muhammad Sarwar Siddique briefly explaining about the animal welfare while Mr Naeem Abbas spoke about the importance of working animals in supporting peoples livelihood & action of animal health campaign under one health approach. Prof Dr Masood Rabbani spoke about the role of SPCA in prevention of cruelty to animals.