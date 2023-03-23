vivo Pledges Continued Innovation for Pakistani Users on Pakistan Resolution Day

Vivo, a leading player in the global technology industry has established itself as the quintessential go–to smartphone brand in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023) vivo, a leading player in the global technology industry has established itself as the quintessential go–to smartphone brand in Pakistan. The brand acknowledges this milestone has been achieved due to the immense love and hospitality accorded by Pakistani consumers.

Pakistan is an indispensable market for vivo and as the global tech pioneer, the brand commemorates this Pakistan Resolution Day with a reinvigorated determination to keep introducing innovation-led products and services for the growth and betterment of Pakistan.

Driven by the ambition of democratizing cutting-edge technology for the masses, vivo embodies a customer-centric approach, to meet the ever–evolving demands of consumers across demographics around the country. This has led the brand to optimize the imaging systems of its smartphones, introduce new technologies when it comes to aesthetics, and augment its performance and charging technology.

Evidently, vivo has successfully catered to a diverse range of consumers with varied requirements, since its establishment in Pakistan in July 2017.

The brand attributes this to its underlying guiding philosophy of BENFEN — doing the right things and doing things right, to create value for society. With this philosophy, the brand strongly believes in contributing to the ecosystem it operates in, to ensure mutual growth and prosperity.

As a result, it has massively invested in Pakistani society and industry, as demonstrated by its establishment of a local production base in Faisalabad with an investment of $10 million in 2021. The brand is a strong believer and proponent of the ‘Made in Pakistan’ initiative.

vivo also has a history of promoting local talent and culture through its "More Local, More Global" approach.

It has collaborated with well-known local figures, such as Babar Azam and Fahad Mustafa, who are the brand ambassadors and youth icons for its popular V Series.

Celebrating the occasion, Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, stated, “Our presence in Pakistan has been an extremely satisfying and rewarding journey. We are pleased to have been able to customize our cutting-edge advancements to meet the needs of the local market and have a strong foothold in the region. The vivo family is deeply obliged for all the endearment, trust and support we’ve received and pledge to keep working towards enhancing our offerings for the betterment of Pakistan in the same spirit. This is just the beginning of a marvellous, symbiotic journey and we’re excited about the promising future of vivo in Pakistan, and the glorious nation of Pakistan as a whole.”

Being innately research-driven, vivo conducts rigorous studies and market surveys to understand consumer behaviour to support and customize its breakthrough technologies. It has, therefore, successfully introduced some of the most notable camera-centric flagship products in the Pakistani market.

As a brand that considers its consumers a part of its extended family, its foundations are built on the cornerstone of exceptional customer care.

With its 17 service centres and 9200+ retail stores spread throughout the country, vivo aims to ensure a prompt and hassle-free experience for its customers, by having efficient, humane customer service systems in place.

Going forward, vivo aims to keep bringing technologically innovative products and services to Pakistani users.