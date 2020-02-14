Washington Gives Huawei 45-day Reprieve To Operate In US
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:50 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):The United States on Thursday granted Huawei another 45 days to sell to American companies while they search for alternatives to the Chinese telecommunications giant that Washington views as a security threat.
The extension will "allow existing telecommunication providers -- particularly those in rural US communities -- the ability to continue to temporarily and securely operate existing networks," the Commerce Department said in a statement.
The decision to provide yet another extension came hours after Washington hit the company with criminal charges alleging a "decades-long" effort to steal trade secrets from American companies.