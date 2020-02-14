UrduPoint.com
Washington Gives Huawei 45-day Reprieve To Operate In US

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:50 AM

Washington gives Huawei 45-day reprieve to operate in US

The United States on Thursday granted Huawei another 45 days to sell to American companies while they search for alternatives to the Chinese telecommunications giant that Washington views as a security threat

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):The United States on Thursday granted Huawei another 45 days to sell to American companies while they search for alternatives to the Chinese telecommunications giant that Washington views as a security threat.

The extension will "allow existing telecommunication providers -- particularly those in rural US communities -- the ability to continue to temporarily and securely operate existing networks," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The decision to provide yet another extension came hours after Washington hit the company with criminal charges alleging a "decades-long" effort to steal trade secrets from American companies.

