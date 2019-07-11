‘WhizKids’ Children organize Bake Sale food festival at Arfa Software Technology Park organized

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:03 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th July, 2019) To create awareness about different aspects of charity and business principles among children, Punjab Information Technology Board and Information Technology University’s joint “WhizKids” Summer Camp organized a grand Bake Sale food festival at Arfa software technology park today.
More than 100 children of ages 8 to 14 years participated in 15 groups and displayed different homemade food items stalls.
Children donated all income of Rupees 26,000 to SOS Children`s Village Charity.