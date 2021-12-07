With Unisoc T610 under the Hood, realme C25Y is a Valuable Treat for Everyone

Realme C25Y – Amalgamating the Performance of Unisoc T610 with Value and True Quality

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th December, 2021) realme is the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand – and that’s not it. It is also Pakistan’s fastest-growing smartphone brand. And, there is a good reason for that. The brand gives true value-for-money coupled with top quality products that speak well with its Gen-Z target market.

This time around, realme has brought another C-Series superstar to end the year on a high note. The realme C25Y – featuring the power of Unisoc T610 Octa-core Processor, a 50MP AI Camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is designed for everyone who wishes to maximize their gains with a pocket-friendly price of PKR 26,999/-.

Under the hood, realme C25Y is powered by a Unisoc T610 Octa-core processor that flaunts its seamless user experience clocking a performance at 1.8GHz fueled by a 12nm futuristic technology that guarantees the ultimate competitive edge for all its users. The phone offers a 6.5” Large display that makes looking at all the photography captured with the 50MP AI Camera a worthwhile pastime.

realme has launched this C-Series superstar just at the turn of the new year, making for a spectacular gift option for the holidays. Or if you’re looking to delve a little more, then the holidays can be all the more fun with realme GT Master Edition that starts at PKR 66,999/-. Now that’s a real powerhouse of a smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, a 65W SuperDart Charge + 4,300mAh Battery and a 64MP Street Photography Camera.

And what’s the best time to make up your mind for it? The time is now as realme is set to host another sale at Daraz on 12.12 – wrapping up 2021 with exclusive discounts on various products. Much like the 11.11 Salebration on Daraz where realme rode high as the No. 01 Brand, it aims to hit a high note at the last big sale event of the year. So, for all the realme fans out there, Daraz is the place to be on 12.12!