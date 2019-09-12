UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yahoo Japan To Buy Online Fashion Retailer Zozo For 3.7 Billion USD

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:55 PM

Yahoo Japan to buy online fashion retailer Zozo for 3.7 billion USD

Yahoo Japan Corp. said on Thursday it plans to acquire online fashion retailer Zozo Inc. with a takeover bid planned to be launched in early October for around 400 billion yen (3.7 billion U.S. dollars

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :Yahoo Japan Corp. said on Thursday it plans to acquire online fashion retailer Zozo Inc. with a takeover bid planned to be launched in early October for around 400 billion Yen (3.7 billion U.S. Dollars).

Yusaku Maezawa, the operator of the Zozotown clothing store, one of Japan's largest e-commerce fashion sites, tweeted his resignation Thursday and according to the company, he will be replaced by Kotaro Sawada.

"I will take a new path, leaving Zozo to a new president," Maezawa's tweet said.

Maezawa, a billionaire entrepreneur, will offload the majority of his roughly 35 percent stake and had said earlier that if selling his equities would aid the online retailer, then he would do so.

Yahoo, for its part, has been looking to deepen its foothold in the e-commerce market here, and better compete against current rivals such as the U.S. Amazon domestic operation and Japan's Rakuten.

Yahoo is looking to Zozo's more than eight million customers a year as a means to achieving this.

The two companies also plan to work together on further ventures connected to online shopping as well as those related to cashless payments. Maezawa, 43, founded Start Today, which was a forerunner to Zozo, in 1998.

The firm posted a group net profit of 15.99 billion yen (148.22 million U.S. dollars) on sales of 118.4 billion yen (1.09 billion U.S. dollars) in fiscal 2018 that ended in March.

Related Topics

Company Japan March October 2018 Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

PAC sub-body terms PSL, USC white elephant

10 seconds ago

Protesters in Sudan Demand Appointment of Chief Ju ..

1 minute ago

Paris, four other French cities ban use of pestici ..

1 minute ago

Johnson vows UK will be ready for no-deal Brexit

1 minute ago

From Death Stranding to Olympic Mario at Tokyo Gam ..

4 minutes ago

IEA says oil demand subdued on economic uncertaint ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.