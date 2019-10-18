Zoom into Imagination as OPPO launches it OPPO Reno 2 Series

OPPO Redefines Creativity with the Launch of Reno2 Series in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th October, 2019) Today, OPPO Pakistan launched the new Reno2 Series at Faletti'sHotel in Lahore. The Reno2 and Reno2 F models are the latest iteration of OPPO’s popular Reno series, coming packed with photography-enhancing features. The quad-camera setup includes 5x Hybrid Zoom allowing users to get far closer to a subject, ultra-clear night shots even under nearly-no-light condition on Ultra Dark Mode and super-stable video shooting on the go thanks to Ultra Steady Video.

“Inheriting the already rich creative spirit of the Reno Series, this latest iteration presents our users with even more creative possibilities, empowering them to discover new perspectives,” said George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan. “Its advanced camera technology performs superbly in a range of environments and scenarios, from vast landscapes to confined alleyways, or sun-kissed beaches to dim, moonless nights.”

Advanced Camera Tech Unleashes User Creativity

The Reno2 will come equipped with four cameras that provide a full focal length imaging system; offering a 5x Hybrid Zoom, Ultra-Wide-Angle lens and more. Three lenses of varying focal lengths work to create a unique 5x Hybrid Zoom effect from the ultra-wide-angle to telephoto, fusing image technology to ensure a smooth, seamless zoom transition. The Ultra-Wide-Angle lens feature provides an impressive 116° perspective, bringing out even more different images and photo themes.

With a 48MP primary lens equipped with Optical Image Stabilization, F1.7 aperture, and a 1/2-inch sensor along with Quad Bayer technology, Reno2 can achieve better performance in low light. The Reno2 Series’ Ultra-Dark Mode covers an entire range of different night scenes via a powerful NPU, and OPPO fine-tuned algorithms. Even if light levels measure below 1 lux, it elevates your photos beyond naked eye through hardware network-optimized AI noise reduction. Software dynamic exposure adjustments also secure optimal picture brightness allowing you to reveal objects in the night with the use of a built-in NPU speeding up picture processing.

OPPO is paying more attention to Videography than before. OPPO’s industry-leading Ultra Steady Video Mode technology ups the stability of videos. It’s achieved through an IMU measuring device with a high sampling rate and a hull sensor, equipped with Electronic Image Stabilization and Optical Image Stabilization. These compensate users’ shaky shots more accurately, and together with a 60fps frame rate, enhance image stabilization, fluency, and overall image quality.

User-centric design combines practicality with style

The Reno2 is also equipped with a 6.5” AMOLED screen, 2400x1080 resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1%, made from durable 6th Generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass. The Reno2 F features a slightly smaller 6.5’’ AMOLED screen, with 2340x1080 resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.

1%, made from toughened 5th Generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass. The Reno2 comes with the improved Sunlight AMOLED Screen, which offers sufficient brightness even in bright outdoor environments while extending screen service life by 50% and reducing power consumption by 6%. The Reno2 comes with a Shark fin Pop-up Camera, which supports an ultra-clear backlit shots and all-new AI Beauty Mode while the Reno2 F features a 16MP pop-up front camera featuring an Atmosphere Light.

The Reno2 series feature seamless, one-piece curved bodies, and with three-layer stripping technology, OPPO has achieved a glossier, multi-toned look that shows off different color shades from different angles. They feature rear cameras that remain hidden under the back cover, which itself is made from durable 5th Generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass.

Cutting-edge hardware and software that delivers superb performance

The Reno2 Series is powered by ColorOS 6.1, running on the latest version of Android Pie 9.0. It provides a brand-new visual experience, including wallpaper designs that better match the phone’s exterior design.

This Reno2 series offers a complete gaming experience, with optimized features like Touch Boost 2.0, Frame Boost 2.0 and Game Space. Touch Boost 2.0 helps users avoid common pitfalls of running hardcore titles while Frame Boost 2.0 analyses the status of mobile performance so that frame rate and stability will be adjusted to prioritize a first-class gaming experience. Frame Boost 2.0 will also allocate resources to avoid the consumption of too much power and the heating of the phone. What’s more, Game Space collectively manages game apps to give users a distraction-free and more immersive gaming experience. Overall, the Reno2 Series has five-star gaming performance certification from TUV Rheinland, which tests the overall gaming performance of the phone from the screen, battery life, performance, and signal strength.

Also, OPPO has been concentrating on video content to deliver a more immersive experience together with the Reno2’s series’ high quality screen, Dolby Atmos®, and Hi-Res Audio.

The OPPO Reno2 series features fast and safe VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology. This uses a new VFC algorithm, significantly shortening the final 10% of charging time by doubling the trickle charging speed. VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 combines with the Reno2 series’ 4,000mAh (Typ) battery to provide users with a much longer-lasting battery.

Sales Information

The OPPO Reno2 in Luminous Black and Ocean Blue with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM will be available on 26 th October starting at 79,999

October starting at 79,999 The OPPO Reno2 F in Lake Green and Sky White with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM will be initially available on 26th October starting at Rs. 59,999

*Prices and availability may vary among different markets.